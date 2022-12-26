North Macedonia has imposed emergency measures in its capital Skopje and three other cities to tackle soaring levels of smog.

Levels of air pollution have now risen to 28 times the safety threshold established by the World Health Organization.

Sporting events have been cancelled and construction work limited to just six hours each day.

The government is also recommending companies excuse pregnant women and people over the age of 60 from work.

Residents burning unclean fuels to heat their homes, vehicle emissions, and industrial emissions are believed to be big causes of smog.

IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, has ranked Skopje as the third most polluted city in the world.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.