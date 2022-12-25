China opens 'fever consulting' centres as COVID cases soar

After effectively revoking its zero-COVID policy, China is facing a pandemic surge that's becoming ever more difficult to monitor and control.

In and around Shanghai, nearly 3,000 fever consulting centres have been opened, offering advice as well as medicines such as antipyretics and analgesics.

The measures are intended to reassure people and show a more friendly approach by the authorities.

But at the same time, hospitals are becoming overcrowded and morgues too. Figures are difficult to come by as the authorities have said they're no longer going to release daily death tolls.

In the Qingdao region, a local news outlet reported the municipal health chief saying they were dealing with about half a million new cases every day.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.