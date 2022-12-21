Zelenskyy stops over in Poland on his way to Washington summit

Poland was the first stop on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the United States.

The president arrived by train in the town of Przemysl in the southeast of Poland and will fly on to Washington DC on a historic trip. It is the first time that the Ukrainian president has left the country since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with US President, Joe Biden.

It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about €42.4 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. The US has also announced it will send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to help stave off Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

The trip comes a day after Zelenskyy made a daring and dangerous trip to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-kilometre front line, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province. He praised Kyiv's troops for their "courage, resilience and strength" as artillery boomed in the background.

