US President Joe Biden says he is 'all in' on Africa’s future, pledging a further $2 billion (or €1.8 bln) in aid to the continent.

The announcement was made at the close of a three-day summit that brought nearly 50 African leaders to Washington. He also formally backed his support for the African Union becoming a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations.

Biden announced the allocation of an additional $165 million to help African nations carry to peaceful and transparent elections next year.

The summit is also seen as a move to counter Russian and Chinese influence in Africa.

Speaking at the conference, Biden said: "I'm announcing an additional $2 billion in humanitarian assistance to address acute food insecurity in Africa. Assistance is going to help ensure that children and families don't have to go to bed hungry."

The continent is crucial to global powers because of its rapidly growing population, significant natural resources and the sizable voting bloc in the United Nations. Some leaders who took part in summit made clear they want the Biden administration to steer away from forcing them to choose between the U.S. and its global competitors when it comes to trade matters.

Biden also pledged to visit sub-Saharan Africa during his term in office, in what would be the first trip to the region by a US president since Barack Obama in 2015.

Click on the video in the player above for more