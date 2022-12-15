English
Poland's police chief hospitalised after a gift from Ukraine exploded

By Euronews  with AP, AFP
The explsion occurred on Wednesday morning at Warsaw's police headquarters.
The explsion occurred on Wednesday morning at Warsaw's police headquarters.

Poland's police chief Jarosław Szymczyk has been hospitalised with minor injuries after a gift he received from Ukraine exploded.

The blast occurred on Wednesday morning at the police headquarters in Warsaw, the Polish Interior Ministry said.

A civilian employee also suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment. The building also suffered damage.

The ministry did not confirm what object had exploded but stated that Szymczyk had received it as a present during his recent visit to Ukraine.

Szymczyk had met with leaders of the Ukrainian Police and Emergency Situations Service on Sunday and Monday, the ministry added.

Polish authorities have asked Ukraine to provide "relevant explanations". The regional prosecutor's office in Warsaw has launched an investigation.