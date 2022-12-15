Boris Becker freed from prison

German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

According to Associated Press, the three-time Wimbledon Champion now faces deportation from the UK.

The 55-year-old has lived in Britain since 2012.

In April of this year, Becker was jailed for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men's Wimbledon singles title.