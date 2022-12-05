English
England’s Raheem Sterling returns home from the Qatar World Cup

By Euronews
England's Raheem Sterling looks down the field during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar   -   Copyright  Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

In a blow for England's World Cup team, forward Raheem Sterling has left their camp in Qatar due to an armed break-in at his home while his wife and three children were inside, according to British media.

The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 win against Senegal in its round of 16 match on Sunday, due to the incident.

In a post on social media, the team said Sterling would be unavailable due to a "family matter".

It's not yet known if or when he will return to Qatar with England manager, Gareth Southgate, saying that Sterling would be allowed “as much time as he needs”.

