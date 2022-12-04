Russian forces strike apartment block in Kherson

Authorities in Kherson have released a video it said was the aftermath of the Russian shelling of a residential building. But officials said that no civilians were injured in the attack. The strike comes just weeks after Ukrainian forces have re-taken the area.

Russian forces have parked on the other side of the Dnipro river with Kherson within reach of their artillery.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has begun a four-day official visit to the country, stopping first in Kyiv and neighboring Bucha and Irpin.

"I'm in Ukraine at this point in time out of solidarity with the victims of this horrible war, which was caused by the invasion of the Russian Federation on the 24th of February,” he said.

“I'm here to express solidarity."

Overall fighting in Ukraine has been slowing down. And the pace will likely continue in the coming winter months, US intelligence agencies believe.

They also expect that both sides will try to "refit, re-supply and reconstitute" for a counter-offensive in the spring.

