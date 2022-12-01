Late-Queen Elizabeth II's former aide resigns over latest racism row

A member of the UK royal household resigned on Wednesday after making “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments about race and nationality to a black woman during an event at Buckingham Palace.

A former aide to the late-Queen Elizabeth the second has resigned and apologised after repeatedly asking a British-born charity CEO, Ngozi Fulani where she was "really" from.

She wrote on Twitter that the royal aide had repeatedly asked her: “What part of Africa are you from?” when she attended an event hosted by King Charles’s wife Camilla, the queen consort, on Tuesday.

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details," Buckingham palace said in a statement.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” it added.

The news broke while the Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their first visit to the United States in eight years. On Wednesday night, the royal couple were spotted court-side at an NBA basketball match in Massachusetts.

Watch the video in the video player to find out more.