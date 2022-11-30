English
Ukraine

European nations fund generators for blackout-hit Ukraine

By Euronews
Some generators can be carried by hand, allowing them to be deployed relatively fast
Some generators can be carried by hand, allowing them to be deployed relatively fast   -   Copyright  Andrew Kravchenko/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

More than €70,000 has been collected in donations in just ten days in the Czech Republic, to provide much-needed generators for Ukraine.

Thirty-six will leave for the country this week to help areas without power, especially in the south and the east, with Poland also helping to fund the vital pieces of equipment for Ukraine.

Many cities, such as the recently recaptured Kherson in the south, have set up public charging points for residents, due to rolling power cuts.

