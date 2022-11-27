Dresden plans to go carbon neutral by 2030

The capital of the German state of Saxony is trying to lead the way in sustainable city living. As part of the EU-sponsored MatchUp project, Dresden has been selected as one of the three ‘lighthouse’ cities, aiming to integrate mobility, ICT and energy in a sustainable way.

City leaders have selected the Johannstadt district as a pilot area to test some innovative solutions. The neighbourhood has quite a few prefabricated housing estates, built soon after the war. The focus now in more recent buildings is on energy conservation.

For example, at the Johanna Elementary School 102, heating is now controlled by the digital ‘twin system’. It expects it will save up to a third of its energy usage on average in the future.

Click on the video above to see more.