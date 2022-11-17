Spiral of violence grips Iran two months after the death of Mahsa Amini

A spiral of violence is gripping Iran two months after the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by law enforcement officers for improperly wearing a veil.

Between 10 and 15 people, according to local sources, have been killed since Wednesday in anti-government protests in different cities across the country. Most of the victims were protesters and some members of security forces.

According to NGO Iran Human Rights, at least 342 people have been killed since protests began two months ago. Thousands have been injured and more than 2,000 arrested, some of whom have been sentenced to death.

