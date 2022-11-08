Although abortion, gun control and immigration have been hot-button issues in America’s midterm elections, it’s ultimately the economy that will determine how many people vote.

Dr. Julie Norman, Co-Director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, told Euronews that while “the Democrats have been trying to push other issues, saying that democracy is on the ballot… for most everyday Americans, where they’re feeling [the strain] most is in these rising prices.”

Norman says the House of Representatives will likely switch to Republican control, whereas the fate of the Senate is harder to predict.

