USA

‘The number one issue is inflation’: an expert’s take on America's midterm elections

By Euronews
Workers count absentee ballots at the Wisconsin Center for the 2022 midterm elections in Milwaukee
Workers count absentee ballots at the Wisconsin Center for the 2022 midterm elections in Milwaukee   -   Copyright  Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Although abortion, gun control and immigration have been hot-button issues in America’s midterm elections, it’s ultimately the economy that will determine how many people vote.

Dr. Julie Norman, Co-Director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, told Euronews that while “the Democrats have been trying to push other issues, saying that democracy is on the ballot… for most everyday Americans, where they’re feeling [the strain] most is in these rising prices.”

Norman says the House of Representatives will likely switch to Republican control, whereas the fate of the Senate is harder to predict.

Click on the video above to see the full interview.