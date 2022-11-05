North Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over the south

North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapon testings by launching four more ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday.

The latest rockets come as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea. There are fears the dueling display of military might underscore rising tensions in the region.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the four short-range missiles were fired from a North Korean western coastal area around noon.

They flew about 130 kilometres toward the country’s western sea.

Seoul's military added that two B-1B bombers had been training with four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets on Saturday, as part of the last day of “Vigilant Storm” joint drills.

It marked the first time since December 2017 that the bombers were deployed to the Korean Peninsula.

The exercises involved around 240 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry late Friday described the country’s military actions this week as an "appropriate" response to the US-South Korea exercise.

It has called the display “military confrontation hysteria”.

It added that Pyongyang would respond with the “toughest counteraction” to any attempts by “hostile forces” to infringe on its sovereignty or security interests.

