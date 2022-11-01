English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
world news

Greek authorities search for dozens of missing people after boat sinks

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP
Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union through Greece each year.
Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union through Greece each year.   -   Copyright  David Lohmueller/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

Greece's coast guard searched on Tuesday for dozens of migrants reported missing after their overloaded sailboat capsized and sank in rough seas off an island near Athens. 

The overnight incident was the latest in a series of recent shipwrecks involving migrant boats that have left dozens of people dead or missing in Greek waters.

Ten survivors were rescued and transported to the island of Evia, off the eastern coast of the Greek capital. 

The first nine were discovered overnight on an uninhabited islet south of Evia, and told authorities there had been around 68 people on the sailboat when it sank.

The tenth survivor was plucked from the water hours later by a cargo ship participating in the search and rescue operation.

Watch the video above to find out more.