Greek authorities search for dozens of missing people after boat sinks

Greece's coast guard searched on Tuesday for dozens of migrants reported missing after their overloaded sailboat capsized and sank in rough seas off an island near Athens.

The overnight incident was the latest in a series of recent shipwrecks involving migrant boats that have left dozens of people dead or missing in Greek waters.

Ten survivors were rescued and transported to the island of Evia, off the eastern coast of the Greek capital.

The first nine were discovered overnight on an uninhabited islet south of Evia, and told authorities there had been around 68 people on the sailboat when it sank.

The tenth survivor was plucked from the water hours later by a cargo ship participating in the search and rescue operation.

