Drunk police officer injures colleague by firing gun in Geneva

A drunk Swiss police officer has injured a colleague by firing his service weapon inside a Geneva police station.

Local authorities said the man -- who specialises in anti-drug operations -- fired his gun seven times during the incident on Friday.

The officer was "under the influence of alcohol" when he fired his weapon in the presence of five of his colleagues, prosecutors said on Monday.

"One of them was hit by a bullet in the foot and had to undergo surgery," it added.

The officer has been charged with "endangering the lives of others" and "negligent bodily harm" among other offences.

An investigation into the incident at the Carl-Vogt police station in central Geneva is ongoing.