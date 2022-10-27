Russia to tighten laws by banning LGBTQ 'propaganda' for all adults

Russia has moved to tighten its controversial law against LGBTQ "propaganda" by banning it for all adults and not just children.

The new legislation will now ban any pro-LGBTQ publications in Russian advertising, media, books, films, and theatre productions.

Russian lawmakers gave unanimous preliminary approval to the bill at its first reading in parliament on Thursday.

International human rights groups have long denounced Russia's 2013 "propaganda" law for stifling public debate and violating the rights of LGBTQ citizens.

LGBT Network chairwoman Natalia Soloviova told AFP the new law could lead to an increase in hate crimes and will "create a situation in which no one can speak openly or positively about LGBTQ people".

Those found guilty face a fine of up to 400,000 rubles (€6,500) and may even be expelled by Russia if they are a foreign national. The fine for companies could be up to 5 million rubles (€81,500).

Previously, the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” or "denial of family values" was banned for any Russian citizen under the age of 18.

The new law also bans any demonstration or children's publication about gender transition.

Russia has tightened its stance against Western values and ideals amid its invasion of Ukraine.

"We must protect our citizens and Russia from degradation and extinction, from the darkness spread by the US and European states," Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

The law will face two further readings from Russian lawmakers before it will go before President Vladimir Putin for approval.