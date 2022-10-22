Judo For Peace In Abu Dhabi

On the second day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, a vital Judo for Peace project was witnessed.

Twenty-one young Jewish and Muslim judoka from Israel between the ages of twelve and seventeen years, travelled to Abu Dhabi to exhibit friendship and inclusion. An initiative to continue the relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and to display judo values.

"Values of judo have no borders, this is the best example, the best way to show friendship, unity, and solidarity." Mr Marius Vizer IJF President,

At -63kg Great Britain’s Lucy Renshall came through her preliminaries with beautiful judo throughout the day scoring in each of her contests on her way to the final.

In the final Renshall performed a massive hip throw against Portugal’s Barbara Timo to win her second gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam! Earning her a fifth grand slam gold medal overall. An impressive display of judo.

H.E. Suhail Alareefi Abu Dhabi Sports Council Executive Director of the Events Sector awarded the medals.

“_I love it here, I got my first medal at junior worlds here, I got a bronze medal in this venue and then two grand slam medals before this one, so yeah there’s something good going on here._” Said a thrilled Lucy Renshall.

In the -73kg category Stylish Swiss judoka Nils Stump displayed his quality judo all day. Throwing all his opponents using the same technique, sasae-tsuri-komi-ashi.

In the final Stump faced Italy’s Giovanni Esposito and claimed the gold medal for Switzerland in spectacular fashion; it was also his first gold medal on the World Judo Tour! A big day for him.

The -73 kg medals were awarded by Mr Oybek Kasimov Uzbekistan NOC General Secretary.

“Yes I’m feeling great. I’m just really happy for my first Grand Slam gold medal” Nils Stump Gold medal winner for Switzerland

At -70kg Elisavet Teltsidou of Greece had a fantastic morning powering her way to a final against Belgium's Gabriella Willems who she overcame in a tactical victory.

The -70kg medals were awarded by Professional Tennis Player Ms. Sorana Cîrstea

France’s Nicolas Chilard took the gold at -81kg against Spain’s Jose Maria Mendiola Izquieta with an impressive submission coming from a clever strangle.

The -81kg medals were awarded by IJF Head Sport Director Mr. Vladimir Barta

An amazing o-soto-gari from home-crowd hero, the U.A.E.’s very own, Nugzar Tatalashvili was our moment of the day and sent the stadium wild! An incredible technique that inspired the crowd and young judoka looking on.

After another incredible day, the future of judo is bright in Abu Dhabi!