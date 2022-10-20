UN chief Guterres pressures India to act on climate change

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has urged India to become an example of global leadership by addressing issues such as climate change, peace and terrorism.

Guterres, who began a two-day official visit to India today, underlined the importance of the Asian nation as it was "home to one-sixth of humanity and the world's largest young generation".

India has the world’s second-largest population, at approximately 1.4 billion people.

While its per capita emissions are quite low, India is a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions.

It's also suffered the consequences of global warming in recent years, with an increase in severe droughts and flooding.