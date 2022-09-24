English
Canada

Storm Fiona cuts power to over 500 000 homes on Canada's east coast

By euronews
Nova Scotia, Canada
Nova Scotia, Canada   -   Copyright  Vaughan Merchant/AP

The powerful storm has Fiona slammed into Canada's Atlantic coast, knocking out electricity to more than 500,000 homes. Police have described the strong winds and heavy rains in the country's east as nothing they had ever seen.

Though downgraded from a hurricane, Fiona still packed gusts of 137 kilometres per hour as it barreled ashore in the early hours of Saturday, after first battering the Caribbean.

On Prince Edward Island, some 82,000 households lost power. Electricity lines were pulled down and fallen trees punctured roofs.

Severe weather warnings are in place for much of the east coast.

Rainfall of up to 125 millimetres was recorded in Nova Scotia and waves of up to 12 metres too.