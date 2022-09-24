Pro-government demonstrators in Tehran took a stand on Friday in favour of the mandatory veiling of women, calling for those who demonstrate against the veil to be "executed".

The latest rallies came as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gave a stark warning against a wave of demonstrations across the country this week, in support of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested and died in custody for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

Raisi branded the anti-government protesters as "enemies of the state."

"They (the enemies) want to ride a wave and create riots and disturbances. They think with such moves they can stop the nation", said Raisi.

"We have announced many times that if anyone has a fair comment, we will listen to it. But anarchy? Disturbing national security? The security of people? No one will succumb to this".

A week of unrest in Iran

The crisis unfolding in Iran began as a public outpouring of anger over the the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran last week for allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely.

The police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account. Amini's death has sparked sharp condemnation from Western countries and the United Nations.

Following the path of their compatriots across Iran, dozens of Iranians around the world have protested by cutting their hair and burning hijabs in front of Iranian embassies.