The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into the death of a young woman who was arrested by the country's so-called "morality police" for wearing an inappropriate headscarf.

Police say 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody from a heart attack.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, President Raisi asked Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to "investigate the cause of the incident with urgency and special attention."

According to reports on social media, Amini was detained earlier this week after officers apparently found fault with her headscarf, or hijab.

The headscarf has been compulsory for women in Iran since after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code.

The case has drawn condemnation from Iranian celebrities, athletes and other public figures.