Portuguese ceramic industry takes a dent as energy crisis looms

The ceramics sector in Portugal is one of the most affected by the increase in energy prices. The gas bill of this company, in the north of Portugal, increased by almost five times, from €300,000 to almost €1.5 million a month. The electricity bill doubled.

"The gas and electricity used to represent about 30% of our production costs and now represents more than 55% and this has an impact on our production, our prices, our profit," says João Lima, the general director of CINCA in Santa Maria da Feira.

Earlier this year, CINCA had to shut down for a month and a half. And it may not be the last time. To avoid further closures, they're trying to reduce consumption and are considering new investments.

Mr Lima has been waiting for measures proposed by the European Union and the Portuguese Government to help companies. But frustration is evident.

"This delay is extremely harmful. We've been trying to balance ourselves out for several months now, and it's not been easy without clear political and economic support."

We contacted several other companies in the ceramic industry, but they did not want to talk about this matter. They did say that for now they prefer to wait for the measures that the Portuguese Government has promised to announce to support companies after the Energy Council in Brussels.

Watch Filipa Soares's report in the video above.