Ever since FBI agents in the US raided Donald Trump’s Florida home, questions have been swirling as to what was found in the trove of around 13 thousand documents.

The Washington Post newspaper has reported that law enforcement sought quote “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.” Trump has denied the story. He has also appointed a federal judge as an independent arbiter to review what was found.

"A violation of the rule of law"

Amid concerns that the former President violated the Espionage Act 1917, Natasha Lindstaedt, a political scientist and the Department of Government at the University of Essex in the UK told Euronews that, "this is really a violation of the rule of law in the US, and it's also a really troubling sign for what this means for the expansion of executive power".

"I think he and his legal team were looking around for the right judge, and he specifically chose a judge that he appointed who was young, new and experienced, and right wing, and supportive of Trump, possibly - those were the accusations coming from Democratis and legal scholars", she said.

