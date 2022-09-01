European standup paddle championships promotes sustainability

Wind, waves and watersport action is gripping Denmark as it plays host to the 2022 European standup paddle championships.

Two-hundred and thirty athletes from sixteen European countries are competing in four categories - surf, sprint, long distance and technical races - in the event which runs from 27 August to 3 September.

The smooth running of the races depends on the conditions of the ocean. That's why this year, the focus is firmly on sustainability.

Plastic waste that has come ashore is used for the medals, while spectators and teams are encouraged to get involved in beach clean-up activities.

Watch the video above to find out more.