A court in Bulgaria has today stopped the extradition of a Russian who burned his passport in protest at Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Alexey Alchin won his appeal against being sent back to Russia on what he claims are trumped-up tax evasion charges.

Human rights activists told Euronews the bid to have Alchin extradited was part of Russian moves to silence critics of the invasion.

Alchin, 46, publicly burned his Russian passport in Varna in late February in protest over Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour. A few months later authorities in Moscow demanded his extradition, claiming that he defrauded the state by failing to pay outstanding VAT debts amounting to more than 282.5 million roubles (€4.5m) in late 2015.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Earlier in August, a court in Varna had ordered his extradition, which would have made Bulgaria the first EU country to hand over a Russian national to Moscow since the start of the invasion in February.

But on Thursday an appeal court overturned the ruling.

"Today, the Varna Court of Appeal showed the whole world that Bulgaria adheres to European principles - principles of freedom, human rights and the right to human life," said Alchin outside the court, reported Euronews Bulgaria. "And since yesterday was Ukraine's independence day, I congratulate the Ukrainian people on this day. I wish them not to give up, to hold on, to fight to the end. I also want to appeal to Alexei Navalny to behave and not give up. Because he is our leader in the fight against Putin's regime."