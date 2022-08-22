Wildfire in northern Portugal 'threatening several villages'

A wildfire is threatening several villages in northern Portugal.

The blaze in the village of Samardã, Vila Real, is approaching a restaurant, petrol station and some houses, say civil protection authorities.

It came after the country was put on alert due to the "aggravation of the risk of rural fire" and the increase in temperatures.

Weeks of fires destroyed more than 28,000 hectares in the Serra da Estrela mountains.

Meanwhile, another fire in Ourém, central Portugal, that had been under control, reignited on Sunday afternoon.

Around 450 emergency workers are tackling the blaze.

It meant the suspension of a railway line. Around 1,600 passengers were left stranded at stations and had to wait for buses to leave the area.