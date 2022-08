This week the last supermoon of the year made stargazers happy; the ongoing drought impacted more than 60% of the EU and UK; France broiled in its fourth heatwave this summer as hundreds of acres burned; while wildfires in Portugal grew larger, despite the efforts of firefighters in the ground and dropping water from the air.

This is how these and other stories last week were captured by photojournalists around the world:

Lava is flowing from the volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometres from the capital Reykjavik, following an eruption that has been ongoing since August 3, August 7, 2022. Jeremie Richard/AFP

People take advantage of the pools near the Louvre Museum to refresh themselves, in Paris, France. August 11, 2022. France is this week in the midst of its fourth heat wave. Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, shows a wildfire burning near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France early. August 12, 2022 SDIS 33 via AP

A motorcycle drives through the lavender fields of Valensole during a hot day in southern France. August 9, 2022 Daniel Cole/AP Photo

Children play at the symbolic cemetery of cars shot by Russian troops, some painted by local artists, in Irpin, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. August 9, 2022 Sergii Supinsky/AFP

A resident watches the progression of a wildfire in Linhares, Celorico da Beira. August 11, 2022 Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood. August 7, 2022 Hatem Moussa/AP Photo

Shaun Gornall of Britain competes at the men's BMX Freestyle Qualification during the European Cycling Championships in Munich, Germany. August 11, 2022 Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo

French police officers inspect a motorcycle in the cellars of a building during a law enforcement operation to counter motorcycle rodeos, in Nantes, western France. August 11 Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP

A replica of the Swedish East India Company ship, Götheborg of Sweden sails down the River Thames and toward Tower Bridge in London, England. August 8, 2022 Tony Hicks/AP Photo