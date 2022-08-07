Five cargo ships loaded with grain were due to set sail on Sunday from the Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk and Odesa to continue exporting grain, the body overseeing the operation said on Saturday evening.

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said that in total, the ships are carrying more than 161,000 tonnes of maize and food products to Turkey, China and Italy.

Their progress will be monitored to Istanbul, where they will be inspected offshore before sailing through the Bosphorus.

With these new departures, Ukrainian grain exports are gradually finding a regular rhythm.

The JCC said in a statement that it was "finalising regular export procedures" under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the official name of the agreement.

"Schedules may be affected by preparations and weather conditions or any other unforeseen circumstances," it said.

At the same time, the centre has given permission for the MV Osprey cargo ship to sail, empty, to Chernomorsk as soon as it has been inspected on Sunday off Istanbul.

The JCC is established in Istanbul under the terms of the international agreement signed on 22 July between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations.

This agreement frees up Ukrainian grain exports blocked by the war since 24 February and Russian agricultural products, despite Western sanctions.

On Saturday evening, the experts completed the inspection of the Navistar, which left Odesa on Friday for Ireland.

Two other ships that left at the same time will be inspected on Sunday, he said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the revival of Ukrainian agricultural exports by sea. "Our Black Sea ports are working," he said in his address to Ukrainians on Saturday evening.

"But the main risk, security, remains. The danger of Russian provocation and terrorist acts remains. Everyone must be aware of this. But if our partners fulfil their obligations and guarantee the security of deliveries, this will solve the global food crisis," he added.