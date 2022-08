This week Iceland witnessed a massive volcano eruption, Spain continued battling its wildfires while Europe suffered from another heatwave, and residential areas were once again hit in different parts of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country.

This is how these and other stories this week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Lava flowing from Fagradalsfjall volcano 32 kilometres southwest of the capital of Reykjavik, Iceland. August 3, 2022 Marco Di Marco/AP Photo

Burnt cars are seen after a wildfire near the village of Verin, northwestern Spain. August 4, 2022 Miguel Riopa/AFP

Nina Grandova visits her disabled husband, Yurii, in the basement of their building where he has been living since the Russian invasion began on February 24, in Kramatorsk Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. August 2, 2022 David Goldman/AP Photo

Rescuers putting out a fire caused by shelling in a wheat field in Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian emergency service via AFP

A couple reacts after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. According to local media, a supermarket, high-rise buildings and a pharmacy were damaged. Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Photo

A woman places a bouquet of flowers where Nigerian street vendor Alika Ogorchukwu was murdered, in Civitanova Marche, Italy, July 30, 2022 Chiara Gabrielli/AP Photo

A large sinkhole that appeared over the weekend near the mining town of Tierra Amarilla, Copiapo Province, in the Atacama Desert in Chile. August 1, 2022 Johan Godoy/AFP

Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline between the right and left banks of the city during an event marking the Swiss National Day on August 1, 2022. Gabrial Monnet/AFP

A woman cools off on Sant Pere Pescador beach, Girona, Spain. August 1, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

People enjoy the hot summer weather at the 'Isar' river banks in Munich, Germany. August 3, 2022 Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

The aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital on August 3, 2022 Mahmoud Khaled/AFP

Seaweed covers the Atlantic shore in Frigate Bay, St. Kitts and Nevis. August 3, 2022. Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo