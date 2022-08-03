Volunteers clear up 86-kilometre stretch of River Tisza in Hungary

Volunteers in Hungary have been clearing up an 86-kilometre stretch of one of the country's longest rivers.

PET Kupa association are focussing on a section of the Tisza in north-east Hungary, near the border with Slovakia and Ukraine.

The seven-day mission saw them go out on boats made from recycled materials and fish out rubbish such as plastic bottles, shoe soles and ice cream wrappers.

This is the tenth time the clean-up initiative has been held. Organisers said it was complicated by low water levels.