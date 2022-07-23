This week many parts of Europe suffered under extreme heat, which sparked fierce wildfires and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.
In Ukraine, ferocious fighting was taking place around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, while Russian and Ukrainian forces wrestled for control of the Black Sea shores and key flashpoints in the south and east. Civilian infrastructure was targeted by the Russian air strikes in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and others.
There were cinematic moments at the Tour de France as the epic cycling marathon entered its final stages.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around Europe.