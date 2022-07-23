English
A French gendarme detains a climate activist who hoped to interrupt the 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, in Carcassonne, France. July 17, 2022
A French gendarme detains a climate activist who hoped to interrupt the 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, in Carcassonne, France. July 17, 2022   -   Copyright  Thibault Camus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The week in pictures: European heatwave, deadly Ukraine airstrikes, Tour de France

By Natalia Liubchenkova

This week many parts of Europe suffered under extreme heat, which sparked fierce wildfires and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.  

In Ukraine, ferocious fighting was taking place around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, while Russian and Ukrainian forces wrestled for control of the Black Sea shores and key flashpoints in the south and east. Civilian infrastructure was targeted by the Russian air strikes in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and others. 

There were cinematic moments at the Tour de France as the epic cycling marathon entered its final stages. 

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around Europe.

Ionut Iordachescu/AFP
Children jump on a trampoline against the backdrop of destroyed buildings in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv. July 16, 2022Ionut Iordachescu/AFP

Some viewers may find the following image disturbing

Andrii Marienko/AP Photo
A police officer, right, comforts a man as he holds the hand of his son, killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. July 20, 2022.Andrii Marienko/AP Photo
Gaizka Iroz/AFP
People walk on the Dune of Pilat (Dune du Pilat) near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. July 16, 2022Gaizka Iroz/AFP
Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames next to motorcycles during a wildfire near Megara town, west of Athens, Greece. July 20, 2022Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
July 19, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Photo
. A severe dHikers walk on the dried bed of the Gabiet artificial lake near Gressoney-La-Trinite in the Aosta Valley, northern Italy as severe drought persists in the regionJuly 19, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Photo
Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
A couple hug near a city fountain at sunset in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A severe heatwave is forecasted for the coming days across EuropeVadim Ghirda/AP Photo
July 22, 2022. David Gannon/AFP
A participant holds a placard reading "Reality is Queer" during the so-called "Dyke March" demonstration in support of Lesbian rights during the Pride month in Berlin, GermanyJuly 22, 2022. David Gannon/AFP
Frank Augstein/AP Photo
A Royal Horseguard's soldiers uniform reflects buildings and tourists watching during guard change in London. July 22, 2022Frank Augstein/AP Photo
Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
People throw water at each other during the annual water fight in the streets of the Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, Spain. July 17, 2022.Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Daniel Cole/AP Photo
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar climb during the eighteenth stage (143.5 kilometers) of the Tour de France cycling race. July 21, 2022Daniel Cole/AP Photo
Daniel Cole/AP Photo
The pack speeds downhill during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 143.5 kilometres with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, FranceDaniel Cole/AP Photo
OpenAI via AFP
An image generated by Artificial Intelligence's representation of "An astronaut riding a horse". The new tool allows to create images simply by describing them with words.OpenAI via AFP
Laurent Cipriani/AP Photo
Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards perform onstage at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, France, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour. July 19Laurent Cipriani/AP Photo

