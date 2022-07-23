This week many parts of Europe suffered under extreme heat, which sparked fierce wildfires and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

In Ukraine, ferocious fighting was taking place around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, while Russian and Ukrainian forces wrestled for control of the Black Sea shores and key flashpoints in the south and east. Civilian infrastructure was targeted by the Russian air strikes in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and others.

There were cinematic moments at the Tour de France as the epic cycling marathon entered its final stages.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around Europe.

Children jump on a trampoline against the backdrop of destroyed buildings in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv. July 16, 2022 Ionut Iordachescu/AFP

Some viewers may find the following image disturbing

A police officer, right, comforts a man as he holds the hand of his son, killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. July 20, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Photo

People walk on the Dune of Pilat (Dune du Pilat) near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. July 16, 2022 Gaizka Iroz/AFP

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames next to motorcycles during a wildfire near Megara town, west of Athens, Greece. July 20, 2022 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

. A severe dHikers walk on the dried bed of the Gabiet artificial lake near Gressoney-La-Trinite in the Aosta Valley, northern Italy as severe drought persists in the region July 19, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Photo

A couple hug near a city fountain at sunset in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A severe heatwave is forecasted for the coming days across Europe Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

A participant holds a placard reading "Reality is Queer" during the so-called "Dyke March" demonstration in support of Lesbian rights during the Pride month in Berlin, Germany July 22, 2022. David Gannon/AFP

A Royal Horseguard's soldiers uniform reflects buildings and tourists watching during guard change in London. July 22, 2022 Frank Augstein/AP Photo

People throw water at each other during the annual water fight in the streets of the Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, Spain. July 17, 2022. Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar climb during the eighteenth stage (143.5 kilometers) of the Tour de France cycling race. July 21, 2022 Daniel Cole/AP Photo

The pack speeds downhill during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 143.5 kilometres with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, France Daniel Cole/AP Photo

An image generated by Artificial Intelligence's representation of "An astronaut riding a horse". The new tool allows to create images simply by describing them with words. OpenAI via AFP