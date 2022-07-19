Hungary has moved to curb the powers of the European Union (EU) Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the country passed a resolution calling for the power of the EU Parliament to be reduced, claiming it had brought European democracy into a "dead end."

Passed by members of Hungary's Fidesz party, which is headed by Viktor Orbán, the resolution wants to give the country's parliament the ability to torpedo legislation proposed at the EU level.

This would reduce the ability of the European Parliament to make laws affecting Hungary and undermine the power of the bloc more generally.

“European democracy must be led out of the dead end into which the European Parliament has steered it,” the resolution reads. “The European Union must change because it is unprepared for the challenges of our times.”

The resolution, which was adopted with 130 votes in favour and 50 against, also stated that EU lawmakers should be put in power by national governments.

This is in contrast to the current system where they are elected by voters in their respective countries.

The Hungarian parliament's move follows an EU decision to withhold billions in recovery funds and credit from Hungary over concerns its right-wing government is not upholding the rule of law or tackling corruption.

Hungary has also broken ranks with most EU member states by criticising the bloc's policy of sanctioning Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Budapest has become more open and conciliatory to the EU's demands, as it tries to get its hands on the much-needed funds from the bloc.

Hungary's currency recently reached record lows against the euro and dollar, and its economy is experiencing the highest inflation in nearly 25 years.

Parts of the resolution that want to transfer a major portion of the EU's lawmaking ability to national parliaments could antagonise EU officials, compounding Budapest's struggle to access the highly sort-after pot of money.

The wording of the resolution may also cause friction between Hungary and Brussels.

Authored by senior members of Orban's nationalist party, who himself is a staunch EU critic, the document says the bloc's current treaties "are not an adequate basis for cooperation in a time of crisis."

Daily News Hungary reports that the parliament resolution proposes that the EU should also recognise Europe’s "Christian roots and culture" while calling for a ban on the bloc from taking on any further debt.

It adds that the objective of integrating members more fully in European ways should be deleted from EU treaties and that Europe’s Christain context should be codified in the treaties as the basis of European integration.