Priest condemns Russians behind Vinnytsia attack to “eternal hell”

The priest officiating at the funeral of four-year-old Liza Dmitrievamm killed in a missile attack, has condemned those repsonsible saying "eternal hell awaits them" as "they serve the devil"

Family and friends attended the funeral on Sunday after the attack on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia last Thursday which killed 24 people.

Liza's body was in an open casket, adorned with flowers and surrounded by cuddly toys.

The ceremony was held in the city's ornate cathedral, with Orthodox priest Vitalii Holoskevych unble to hold back tears as he condemned those responsible for the attack.

Liza's mother did not attend the funeral as she is currently in intensive care, after being severely injured in the attack.

It is not clear how much Irina Dmitrieva knows about her daughter's death and the funeral, with some reports suggesting the family have not informed her about the ceremony due to her fragile condition.

However, a controversial video has been circulating after journalist Anton Kudinov filmed Irina in a hospital bed sobbing as she watches a video of her child, dancing in a purple dress.

In the video, she criticises the international community for its refusal to close the sky over Ukraine.

Many journalists have condemned the video as unethical given the physical and emotional trauma that Irina has been through.