Would you drive to Lyon from up to two and a half thousand kilometres away, using only electric vehicles?

That's the goal of the Connecting Europe Days event held in the southern French city.

Driving from different points across Europe 15 electric cars came together using chargers co-funded by the European Union.

Teams drove different car models with distances ranging from 250 to over 500 kilometres. Although the journeys were long, the participants agreed on the potential of electric transport. Like Adrian Mitrea, a motorsport journalist.

"We came to Lyon from Bucharest, Romania, so we had one of the longest trips of all the teams. It was about 2,500 kilometres. We made this trip in three days," Laszlo Varga, alternative fuels sales and marketing leader for MOL Group said.

As part of the project, there are about 1,000 locations already co-financed by the EU through CEF Transport and each location has between one to six chargers.

The aim is to showcase the capacity of current electric vehicles and charging infrastructures to perform long journeys across Europe.

"We have to coordinate many projects across Europe that all have the ambition to decarbonise transport and build charging stations for electrical vehicles that will help us abandon fossil fuels," says Amit Yudan, founder and CEO at Ardan.

Between 2021 and 2027 CINEA will manage €25.81 billion to support transport infrastructure projects throughout the EU and beyond. A total of €11.29 billion will be earmarked for countries eligible to receive support from the Cohesion Fund.

Formerly known as TEN-T Days – Connecting Europe Days will bring together politicians, industry representatives and the European Commission until 30 June to discuss transport and mobility, and their role in achieving the ambitious goals set out in the European Green Deal.