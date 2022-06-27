Russian forces are engaged in renewed fighting on Monday to capture Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province.

It comes after Moscow-backed separatists said they were advancing on multiple fronts.

Lysychansk's twin city of Sievierodonetsk, the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting, fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday.

On Monday morning the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russian forces were using artillery to try to cut off Lysychansk from the south. Russian assault aircraft struck near the city, the military added.

It made no mention of a claim by a separatist official, reported by Russia's TASS news agency on Sunday, that Moscow's forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and were isolating Ukrainian defenders. The claim could not be confirmed.

"Lysychansk, it was a horror, the last week," said Elena, said an elderly woman resident who was among dozens of evacuees who arrived in the Ukrainian-held town of Pokrovsk by bus from frontline areas. "I already told my husband if I die, please bury me behind the house," she added.

The RIA agency quoted a separatist official as saying separatist forces had evacuated more than 250 people, including children, on Sunday from Sievierodonetsk's Azot chemical plant. The industrial area was the last part of the city held by Ukrainian forces before they withdrew.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said missiles also struck the central city of Cherkasy on Sunday, hitting a strategic bridge linking western Ukraine and the eastern battlefields in an attempt to disrupt troop deployments and the supply of Western weapons.

Odesa regional administration spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said a missile strike in the Odesa region, in southern Ukraine, had destroyed residential buildings and caused a fire. Six people were injured including a child, he added.

Details could not immediately be confirmed. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine needs a modern air defence system to deter Russian missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Sunday evening address, after missiles earlier struck an apartment block and close to a kindergarten in Kyiv.

Sunday's attacks on the Ukrainian capital, the first in weeks, were condemned by US President Joe Biden as "barbarism".

Washington is reportedly ready to announce it is providing an advanced surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine, as well as additional artillery support.