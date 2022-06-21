Estonia accuses Russian military helicopter of violating its airspace

Estonia has summoned the Russian ambassador after accusing a border guard helicopter of violating the country's airspace.

A Russian MI-8 helicopter is alleged to have entered the Estonian airspace for two minutes without permission on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in the southern Koidula area not far from the Russian city of Pskov, according to a statement from Estonia's military.

"The helicopter had no flight plan and the transponder was switched off," a statement read. "The helicopter also had no two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control."

It is the second airspace violation in Estonia involving Russian aircraft this year, the military added.

On Friday, Russia’s ambassador to Denmark was summoned to the Danish foreign ministry after a Russian military vessel twice violated the country’s territorial waters off the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.

“It has been communicated in very clear terms to the Russian ambassador that this type of action is completely inadmissible,” said Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

"Let me be clear: bullying methods do not work against Denmark. We will not accept this kind of Russian provocation," he added in a statement.