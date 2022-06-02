Celebrations under way as Queen marks 70 years on the British throne

Britain begins four days of festivities on Thursday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Millions of people across the UK are expected to turn out to mark the historic milestone.

The monarch sent a message of thanks to the nation and said she was inspired by the goodwill shown.

Royal Commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Euronews on Thursday to outline the highlights of the holiday weekend.

"The Queens' message talked about confidence and enthusiasm for the future and indeed, looking back, as a beacon of stability and continuity over the last 70 years, this will be an opportunity for the nation to show its gratitude as well, of course, it will be a break from the rigours of the last two plus years with the pandemic," he said.

"We have a military parade today. The First Battalion of the Irish Guards will be Trooping the Colours which is a traditional, official birthday parade of the Queen and indeed the guards are marching and horse guards, quite literally now. The Queen first participated in Trooping the Colours in 1947, she will in fact be taking the salute from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the parade because of mobility problems. But nonetheless, this will be a very fine military spectacle that it always is".

