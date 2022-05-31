English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
2
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Croatia 360
Davos 2022
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Green Week
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: EU leaders return to the summit table after backing watered-down Russian oil ban
Ukraine live: Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports could be 'catastrophic' for Africa
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 31st – Midday
Updated: 31/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Self-driving trucks navigate maze of China vases
no comment
Paddleboard pooches: Dogs take to the waves for surf race
Ukraine
Ukraine’s historic monuments conserved using cutting-edge technology
People
Jetpack rescue: Paramedic flies to the top of a mountain in 3 minutes
See
'Counting Dracula': Vampire gathering at Whitby Abbey smashes world-record
France
France demands 'transparent investigation' into death of journalist killed in Ukraine
INSPIRE SAUDI
Discover the artistic and cultural scene in Jeddah
Cinema
Cannes Film Festival : Ruben Östlund wins second Palme d’Or with ‘Triangle of Sadness’
Scenes
Meet the team who are preserving marine life in Mallorca
no comment
103-year-old skydiver Ruth Larsson sets new Guinness World Record
Latest video
Self-driving trucks navigate maze of China vases
Paddleboard pooches: Dogs take to the waves for surf race
Ukraine’s historic monuments conserved using cutting-edge technology
Jetpack rescue: Paramedic flies to the top of a mountain in 3 minutes
'Counting Dracula': Vampire gathering at Whitby Abbey smashes world-record
France demands 'transparent investigation' into death of journalist killed in Ukraine
Discover the artistic and cultural scene in Jeddah
Cannes Film Festival : Ruben Östlund wins second Palme d’Or with ‘Triangle of Sadness’
Meet the team who are preserving marine life in Mallorca
103-year-old skydiver Ruth Larsson sets new Guinness World Record