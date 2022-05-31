Latest Live Coverage

A woman gives a hug to a dog around a temporary memorial set up for victims of shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Trainers from New Jersey offer their dogs to help comfort families seeking solace after the shooting at an elementary school in the Texas city of Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

