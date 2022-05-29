Ruben Ostlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness” won the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (28 May 2022), handing Ostlund one of cinema's most prestigious prizes for the second time.
Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian religious city of Mashhad.
The festival also named Korean star Song Kang Ho best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.
More No Comment
Real Madrid fans celebrate 14th Champions League win
Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opens in Kyiv
Thousands attend NRA Convention
King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day
Hundreds of students attend protest march in Chile
Demining operation takes place in bathing areas near Kyiv
No Comment videos of the week
Record-breaking gathering of "vampires" in England
Champions League: Paris prepares for Liverpool-Real Madrid final
Mourners pay respect to Texas shooting victims at Uvalde memorial
Star Wars fans gather for convention in California
Princess of the Wall of Death'
ABBA return to the stage as digital versions of themselves
Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors
Fire in Greece burns humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine