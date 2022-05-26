A pile of destroyed bed linen and blankets sits in a pool of water, following a fire at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, in the Piraeus district of Athens, in May 2022.

An aid group said that the fire destroyed 20 tonnes of clothes and blankets donated in Greece for war-hit Ukrainian refugees.

The fire broke out in a storage area outside the Peace and Friendship indoor stadium near the port of Piraeus, the fire department added.