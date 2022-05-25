In Turkey, this enterprise works to protect the gene source of the angora goats, whose mohair is in demand.
In Eskişehir, angora goats came to Anatolia with the migration of Turks from Central Asia in the 13th century.
This year, Mustafa Doğan, owner of Anadolu, an agricultural enterprise, welcomes the high birth rate of twins. In the enterprise, where approximately two tons of mohair was obtained from angora goats, 580 kids were born with 20 per cent twins in April and May.
"This year, we sheared the wool of 1050 animals, and we obtained 2,6 tons of wool," Doğan said. "We collect about 2 kilograms of wool per animal."
