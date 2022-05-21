50 couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Brazil

The Public Defender's Office of the state of Minas Gerais fulfills the dream of 50 couples in its fifth edition of community wedding in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
The initiative is aimed at low-income couples, who cannot afford the cost of a private wedding.
More No Comment
No comment videos of the week
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
Ukrainian woman, 3 children survive house bombing
"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters
37 years after massacre, families receive remains
An honorary Palme d'Or for Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival
Feminist groups protest against femicides in Mexico
Ukrainian soldiers blow up bridge in Luhansk region
An American activist has been carrying his rubbish for a month.
Mass arrests in Armenia during anti-government protests
Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste
Jewish pilgrimage begins at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia
Aussie PM crashes into child during football match on campaign trail
Football fans swarm to sunny Seville ahead of Europa League final
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra launch initiative for Ukrainian mothers