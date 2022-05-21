Latest Live Coverage

50 couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Brazil

The Public Defender's Office of the state of Minas Gerais fulfills the dream of 50 couples in its fifth edition of community wedding in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The initiative is aimed at low-income couples, who cannot afford the cost of a private wedding.

