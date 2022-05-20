Azov photographer publishes his work just before being taken prisoner

“That’s it. I am thankful to Azovstal for shelter - the place of my death and my life,” Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky said in his Instagram post, published on Friday.

The Azov regiment fighter made his photography from the sieged Azovstal steel plant available for free, asking for it to be shared as much as possible. Some of these photographs have already gone viral revealing the situation of Azov regiment fighters, notably the injured personnel.

“By the way, while I will be in captivity, I leave you my photos, apply to all the journalist awards and photography competitions for me. If I get something, I will be really pleased to learn about it after I am released. Thank you all for your support. See you”, he wrote.

The Azov regiment soldier stands in the ray of light at the Azovstal steel plant during its siege by Russian army. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

Ukrainian Mariupol defender from Azov regiment sits next to a fire during the siege at the Azovstal sleel plant, Donetsk region, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

There is not much known about the fate of the Mariupol defenders since their evacuation from the Azovstal steel plant to territories not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities which started on Monday.

Kyiv says the plan is to free them later in an exchanging with Russian captives. It was the only way to save their lives, officials insist.

A soldier of Azov regiment stands on the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro Kozatsky/Azov regiment

Injured fighter of the Azov regiment had his hand amputated in a make-shift hospital inside the Azovstal steel plant during its siege, Mariupol, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

Injured fighter of the Azov regiment receives medical help in a make-shift hospital inside the Azovstal steel plant during its siege, Mariupol, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

Injured fighter of the Azov regiment receives medical help in a make-shift hospital inside the Azovstal steel plant during its siege, Mariupol, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

The Azov regiment personnel sit near the fire during the siege of the Azovstal steel plant, Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky from the Azov regiment photographed inside the Azovstal steel plant during its siege by the Russian army, Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

Azov regiment commander Denys Prokopenko said on Friday in a released video address that he received an order from the higher military command to stop defending Mariupol. He said injured soldiers were already evacuated from the plant and the bodies of Azov fighters that lost their lives were being taken away from the plant.