Records broken as high temperatures hit Spain and France

High temperatures have been hitting France and Spain this week.

The mercury is set to hit 40°C in some Spanish regions on Friday, which would represent 10-15°C above the average temperatures for May.

In France on Wednesday, May temperature records were equalled or broken in Albi (33.7°C), Toulouse (33.4°C) and Montélimar (33.8°C).

France's national meteorological service said it was "now very likely" that this month would become the hottest May on record.

"It is an episode of heat -- lasting, extensive and intense -- exceptional for the season," Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Météo-France, told AFP news agency.