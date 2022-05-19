Human rights activists and members of various feminist collectives gathered in Mexico City's main square on Wednesday to protest against the killings of women in the country.

The women wore black veils and held pink crosses inscribed with the word "justice" while Mexican activist and human rights defender Indira Sandoval read a feminist version of the "Our Father" from a symbolic feminist bible.

At the end of the demonstration, the women hung their pink crosses on the fence of the Palace.