English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Hacker Hunter Next Level
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Ukrainian troops reach Russian border near Kharkiv
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 16th – Evening
Updated: 16/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Europe News
EU and US agree to strengthen global supply chains amid war in Ukraine
no comment
More than 400 migrants rescued by Doctors Without Borders
Lebanon
Lebanon elections: Hezbollah and allies projected to lose seats in parliamentary vote
Scenes
Meet the students who marched 400 km across Portugal for climate justice
BREAKING NEWS
France
BREAKING NEWS
Elisabeth Borne appointed as new French Prime Minister
Climate Now
How do wind farms manage climate change variability?
no comment
American NATO paratroopers undergo live fire training in Norway
Biztech news
Sisters doing it for themselves: DRC nun fed up with power outages builds own hydroelectric plant
no comment
A thick layer of orange dust covers Baghdad
Europe News
EU slashes growth forecast and predicts prices will rise faster than thought this year
Latest video
EU and US agree to strengthen global supply chains amid war in Ukraine
More than 400 migrants rescued by Doctors Without Borders
Lebanon elections: Hezbollah and allies projected to lose seats in parliamentary vote
Meet the students who marched 400 km across Portugal for climate justice
Elisabeth Borne appointed as new French Prime Minister
How do wind farms manage climate change variability?
American NATO paratroopers undergo live fire training in Norway
Sisters doing it for themselves: DRC nun fed up with power outages builds own hydroelectric plant
A thick layer of orange dust covers Baghdad
EU slashes growth forecast and predicts prices will rise faster than thought this year