Singapore temple offers pet blessings for Buddhist festival

Hundreds of Buddhists brought their pet dogs, cats, rabbits and even crustaceans to a temple in Singapore on Saturday to receive blessings from monks and nuns.
Nearly 1,000 animals were blessed during the event at Thekchen Choling temple, which was held as part of Vesak celebrations, organisers said.
Vesak is an important Buddhist festival which celebrates Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death.
Pet owners waited in a long queue for their turn to receive blessings from a monk or a nun, who recited prayers as they placed a relic on the animal's head.
The event was free but visitors were encouraged to make donations to the temple.
