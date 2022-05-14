A suspension bridge for pedestrians, which is the longest construction of its kind in the world, has been inaugurated in a mountain resort in the Czech Republic.
The 721-metre long bridge is built at an altitude of over 1,100 metres above sea level. It connects two mountain ridges and rises 95 metres above the valley.
Sky Bridge 721 is located in the north-east of the country, in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range, near the border with Poland, some 200 kilometres east of Prague.
Construction took two years and cost some CZK200 million ($8.3 million).
The last and longest bridge of its kind is in Arouca, Portugal, and is 516 metres (1,693 feet) long.
More No Comment
Extinction Rebellion activists target Monsanto offices in Buenos Aires
No Comment videos of the week
Israeli riot police at journalist's funeral procession
Hundreds of amateur musicians rock out ahead of Paris concert
Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours
Ukraine: puppet of Syrian refugee girl 'Little Amal' arrives in Lviv
Gaza artists paint a mural in honour of slain Al Jazeera journalist
Palestinians honour slain journalist during memorial service in Ramallah
Brazilians claim world's biggest-ever barbecue
Name of slain Al Jazeera journalist carved on beach in Gaza
Artists react to the war in Ukraine
Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum
Giant endangered stingray released into Mekong River in Cambodia
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist